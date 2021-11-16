Issue 377 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue of FM sees us looking both backwards and forwards.

On the retro front, in this month’s cover feature we’re exploring the longevity of analogue synthesis. Analogue gear has been around for over 50 years now, and while it would be a complete misnomer to say there’s no innovation happening in the analogue synth sphere, it’s also true that the core tenets of analogue synth design are remarkably similar to those used in the early 1970s.

In the supposedly forward-looking world of electronic music making, why is vintage analogue gear still so sought after in 2021? With this issue’s feature, we’re investigating just that, and helping to demystify the terms and techniques around analogue synthesis at the same time.

We’re also looking forward with our new video feature ‘Produce like...’ in which we spend time in the studio with an artist to really get under the skin of how they make their tracks.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Rival Consoles – Ryan Lee West reveals the magic behind his soundtrack to powerful Alexander Whitley dance production Overflow

Ross From Friends – The UK artist on synths, sampling and creating his own Max For Live tool for new album Thread

Jon Hopkins – The innovative electronic musician on his creating his ambient masterpiece Music For Psychedelic Therapy

Produce Like… Danny Byrd – In our new print and video feature, we talk DnB production with the Hospital Records mainstay

Classic Album – Ursula 1000 on his genre-hopping LP Kinda Kinky

Technique

What’s so special about analogue synths? – We bring you history, tips and gear guides aplenty in our bumper guide

Producer’s Guide – Master the return of Roland’s cult classic sampler, the SP-404 MKII

Retrospective – We explore the very British take on techno that is bleep (and bass)

Reviews

Roland SP-404 MKII

512 Audio Limelight

Arturia MiniFuse 2

Focusrite FAST Verb

Erica Synth Matrix Mixer

Modular: Machine Room 204D Dual VCF

Focusrite Clarett+ 2Pre

Behringer RD-8 long-term test

& more

Samples

’00s Synths – Part 2 – We wrap up our celebration of early 2000s synthesis with a pack of crisp pads, chords, arp lines and multi-sampled instruments.

Glitch Rhythms – Skipping, stuttering grooves and lively percussion lines aplenty.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!