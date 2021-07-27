Issue 373 of Future Music is on sale now

From wavetable to FM, additive to granular; digital synth engines are having a resurgence in both hardware and plugin form. But how do all these complex-sounding setups work, and when should you reach for each variety?

This issue, let’s explore all that digital synths have to offer...

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Mano Le Tough – The Irish producer-DJ tells us how he dug into his garage band roots for his latest album for Pampa Records

Japanese Breakfast – Michelle Zauner on refining her studio sound, creating video game soundtracks and excellent new LP, Jubilee

The Track: Rhode & Brown – The Munich duo took a trip back to Italo disco days for their track Wave 200 – and brought us along for the ride

Classic Album – Holy Ghost! break down their self-titled DFA classic

Technique

Digital synthesis – Granular, FM, wavetable, additive… We break down how digital synths work and when to use each

Producer’s Guide – Build custom effect setups with Native Instruments Guitar Rig Pro 6

Retrospective – We explore the roots of dancehall

Reviews

Korg Modwave

Bitwig Studio 4

M-Audio Oxygen 49 MkV

Arturia FX Collection 2

Lewitt LCT 140 Air

Audient iD4 Mk2

Tracktion F.’em!

Antelope Audio Zen GO

& more

Samples

’80s Synths – Part 2 – Our jaunt through the history of synthesis continues with this fresh pack of retro pads, arps and leads.

Digital Nature – We blur the boundaries between artifice and reality with a pack of synthesised natural tones, digitised field recordings and more.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!