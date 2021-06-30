Issue 372 of Future Music is on sale now

The return of live music and clubs has been a long time coming. From the point of view of performers, the return of live music is more than just a social thing; it’s the return of a vital source of income, and a way to connect to new fans.

The forced ‘reset’ of Covid does have one potential benefit though, in that it offers an opportunity to take a step back and rethink or refresh your approach to performing. It’s this we’re focusing on this issue – helping you work out what new gear is worthy of adding to your set-up, and getting you ready with a few tips along the way.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Sunroof – Two storied producers – Mute boss Danile Miller and Depeche Mode producer Gareth Jones – return to the fore to air their modular jam sessions, and the results are off the chart

Elkka – The rising UK artist on her journey from pop songwriting to production, and her dancefloor-ready new EP Euphoric Melodies

Erika de Casier – The Portugese-Danish R&B artist on her DIY approach, go-to production tools and new album Sensational

The Track: BEC – Berlin-based techno producer Rebecca Godfrey breaks down her minimal, bassy club banger, Trusting the Mystery

Classic Album – Sub Focus talks us through the making of his self-titled debut EP

Technique

Refresh your live setup – Rediscover your place in the spotlight with this guide to the gear and skills that you may have forgotten this year

Producer’s Guide – Take your Eurorack rig on the road with our guide to live modular performance

Retrospective – Unpicking the muddled origins of trap

Reviews

Novation Circuit Rhythm

Marantz MPM-4000U

Plugin roundup: Multieffects

Wavefonix 3340 VCO and 1847 VCDO

Korg NC-Q1

Austrian Audio Hi-X65

Arturia Pigments 3

& more

Samples

’80s Synths – Part 1 – Our celebration of classic synth sounds hits the era of electro pop and early techno, kicking off with a bundle of gorgeous retro basses

Resonance and Feedback – We crank the filters and dial up the delay for a pack of gnarly, ear-catching FX, instruments and oddball loops.

