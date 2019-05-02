Issue 344 of Future Music is on sale now

Ever since the first modern samplers brought audio manipulation within the reach of everyday producers, the process has remained a cornerstone of dance music production. From the funk record-slicing of ’90s hip-hop to the breakbeat layering of classic jungle, sampling has consistently remained at the heart of electronic production.

While the concept remains the same, the technology has come on a long way from the early days. What our DAWs (or even mobile apps) can do now was pretty much unthinkable for producers 20 years ago. Still, many classic techniques remain, many of which were developed out of necessity thanks to the limitations of early samplers.

Join us this issue as we dig into the history, foundations and modern possibilities, and help you craft better sampled beats.

Interviews

Amon Tobin – We caught up with the innovative musician, composer and producer ahead of new album Fear In A Handful Of Dust

Nathan Micay – The Berlin-based Canadian producer on his rave-inspired debut LP

Howard Jones – The ’80s synth pop icon talks updating his sound alongside BT

The Track: Ishmael Ensemble – Pete Cunningham, leader of the Bristol electronic jazz outfit, breaks down the production of The River ft. Yazz Ahmed

Classic Album – Maribou State break down their debut album track-by-track

Technique

The art of beatmaking – Master the art of sampled beat creation. Slice, layer and edit your way to killer drums with our in-depth guide

Producer’s Guide – Get adventurous with modern sampled instruments with The Orchestra Remixed

Modular Monthly – Get to grips with the Roland System 500 with our video masterclass

Explainer – This month we’re going back to basics with the essentials of EQ and filtering

Reviews

Modal Electronics Skulpt

Softube Parallels

NI Komplete Audio 2

Round-up: Free piano plugins

Arturia 3 Compressors

ValhallaDSP ValhallaDelay

And more!

Samples

Mechanical Sounds – In the second installment of our themed series of ‘found’ sound packs, we explore the world of machines and mechanisms

Creative Gates – Get grooving with this pack of rhythmically gated loops and lines, designed to be the perfect tool for bringing your tracks to life

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!