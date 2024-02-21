Issue 332 of Computer Music is on sale now

This April we ask an age-old question: in the constant push and pull between soft and hardware synths, which will broadly offer you the best sounds for your projects? But the twist is that rather than telling you what to think, we instead give you the tools to make that call for yourself, with a comprehensive history lesson, technical insights and interactive audio.

Free Stuff!

CM332's free offerings start with a free copy of UltraSpace, a reverb and spatial effects plugin which its makers Tone2 call a “complete ambience-modelling solution”. You also get our regular helping of sample packs, including Ambient Guitar Textures, Delayed Atmospheres and demos from our partners at Loopmasters. Last but by no means least, as usual, every reader gets exclusive access to our bumper CM Suite of plugins.

(Image credit: Future)

People & Places

Our interview section this month is graced by movers and shakers such as games music maestro Petri Alanko, who talks to us about his score to acclaimed horror game Alan Wake 2. Elsewhere we catch up with French electronic star Canblaster about his collaboration with BLEASS for the excellent Arpeggiator plugin.

Inspiring Workshops

April's Masterclass section is bursting with useful advice. Our SoundLike column kicks things off with a look at the work of Billie Eilish and Finneas. Then you have our CM Tools column highlighting another of the free plugins you get with the mag. Dance Masterclass focusses on late producer Avicii's mesmerising melodies. And our Mix Masterclass gives you the lowdown on submixing.

Reviews Reviews Reviews

Finally you'll come to our popular reviews section, where we advise would-be shoppers on all they need to know about new releases. This month: Moog Mariana, UVI Falcon 3, Toontrack Stockholm & Stories SDX Expansions, Native Instruments Kontrol S-Series Mk3 and Mastering The Mix Reso.

