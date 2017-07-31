Is this the bass Justin Chancellor will be playing on the new Tool album?

Look, we’re all tired of waiting for the new Tool album, so here’s a new tidbit of info to pore over: Justin Chancellor has jumped ship from Wal after two decades, and landed himself a Warwick Custom Shop Masterbuilt Streamer Stage II Bass.

The model boasts a bubinga pommelé body with natural oil finish, while its ‘hidden neck’ construction features wenge paired with afzelia stripes.

Read more: Warwick BC150 Combo

Tigerstripe ebony is used for the fingerboard, while illuminated fingerboard side dots aid playing on dark stages.

Most exciting is the appearance of two custom-built Nordstrand MM Style pickups, adjusted via individual pickup volumes, balance, mid, treble and bass controls.

Could this bass radically alter the direction of prog-metal’s most elusive band? Only time will tell, but for now, you can take a closer look at Chancellor’s new toy over at Warwick.