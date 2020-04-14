More

Is this Beatles cover the best isolation collaboration yet?

By

British band Blossoms take on Paperback Writer

Stockport band Blossoms may have made our favourite isolation cover yet with their authentic take on one of the greatest B-sides of all time; The Beatles' Paperback Writer.

Special credit to Joe Donovan's inventive percussion, Tom Ogden's on-point vocals, the harmonies, guitar and bass tones… actually the whole thing is superb. Bravo Blossoms! 

The band are no slouches at writing their own songs either - they're one of the biggest British guitar band success stories in recent years. find out more at blossomsband.co.uk