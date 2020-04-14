Is this Beatles cover the best isolation collaboration yet?

Stockport band Blossoms may have made our favourite isolation cover yet with their authentic take on one of the greatest B-sides of all time; The Beatles' Paperback Writer.

Special credit to Joe Donovan's inventive percussion, Tom Ogden's on-point vocals, the harmonies, guitar and bass tones… actually the whole thing is superb. Bravo Blossoms!

The band are no slouches at writing their own songs either - they're one of the biggest British guitar band success stories in recent years. find out more at blossomsband.co.uk