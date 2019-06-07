Is SubLab from Future Audio Workshop the ideal kick synth?

Future Audio Workshop has developed what it's calling “a new class of synthesizer designed for hip-hop, future bass, and trap genres” going by the name of SubLab.

The architecture of the synth works by layering three main sound sources and crafting the signal through a filter, distortion and sidechain compressor. On the master output, there are also options for a maximizer and stereo widening.

The three sound engines consist of a synth, sampler and the brand new x-sub, which is essentially a psychoacoustic sub-bass oscillator. The trademarked sound engine is designed to give a consistent and accurate sub on any speaker system.

The synth comes bundled with six signature Bass Packs and 250 kick samples ranging from the obligatory TR-808 and Dave Smith Tempest drum machines, to some Eurorack modules including the Noise Engineering Basimilus Iteritas and Intellijel Dixie, among others.