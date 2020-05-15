Is Mark King in a sailor hat doing a Level 42 bass playthrough the funkiest lockdown video yet?

If you're a bassist, Mark King needs no introduction. Indeed, anyone who appreciates the finer points of eighties pop will know his band, Level 42.

So when King appeared live from his home studio with his Status bass to launch the band's YouTube #stayathome playlist with a playthrough of Level 42's Too Much Time, things got… funky.

See for yourself above.

More Mark King (Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti / Getty) Mark King interviewed: “You just need to remember to not be precious and to go with it”

These times of trouble seem to be bringing out the best from the greatest eighties pop bass funkateers following Duran Duran's John Taylor's recent videos guiding us through the low end of Planet Earth and Girls On Film.