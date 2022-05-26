See guitarist Sophie Burrell cover Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast with IK Multimedia's AmpliTube X-Gear pedals

By published

The fast-rising UK guitarist breaks down how she dialled in the tones too

Multi-instrumentalist Sophie Burrell has a bright future ahead with her original music, but her electric and acoustic guitar cover versions consistently impress us; not just because of her incredible technical chops and feel but choice of tones too.

Here's she's demoing IK Multimedia's AmpliTube  X-Gear X-Time delay, X-Drive overdrive and X-Vibe modulation pedals with her PRS Custom 24 for a digital modelling spin on Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast

After the performance Sophie breaks down how she dialled in the tones. And we'd recommend checking out the Sophie Burrell YouTube channel (opens in new tab) for more great performances and also checking out our review of all four pedals in the Amplitube X-Gear range. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 