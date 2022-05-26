See guitarist Sophie Burrell cover Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast with IK Multimedia's AmpliTube X-Gear pedals

Multi-instrumentalist Sophie Burrell has a bright future ahead with her original music, but her electric and acoustic guitar cover versions consistently impress us; not just because of her incredible technical chops and feel but choice of tones too.

Here's she's demoing IK Multimedia's AmpliTube X-Gear X-Time delay, X-Drive overdrive and X-Vibe modulation pedals with her PRS Custom 24 for a digital modelling spin on Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast.

After the performance Sophie breaks down how she dialled in the tones. And we'd recommend checking out the Sophie Burrell YouTube channel (opens in new tab) for more great performances and also checking out our review of all four pedals in the Amplitube X-Gear range.