Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast voted Best British Album of the last 60 years

We all know that Iron Maiden are one of the world's biggest bands. Even so, this one might come as a surprise: In a recent poll conducted by the retailer HMV, the group's 1982 heavy metal classic, The Number Of The Beast, was voted by fans as being the Best British Album of the last 60 years.

The poll was timed to coincide with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, which celebrates her six decades on the throne.

The Number Of The Beast took in 9.2 percent of the votes cast, beating such heavyweights as Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon (number five) and Queen's A Night At The Opera (number seven).

The Beatles dominated the poll, however, with four of the top 10 titles: Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (number three), Abbey Road (number four), Revolver (number six) and their 1968 self-titled release commonly referred to as the 'White Album' (number 10).

The full top 10 are as follows:

1. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast

2. Depeche Mode - Violator

3. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

4. The Beatles - Abbey Road

5. Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon

6. The Beatles - Revolver

7. Queen - A Night At The Opera

8. Oasis - (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

9. Adele - 21

10. The Beatles - The Beatles (the 'White Album')

What do you think? Agree? Disagree? And what about Depeche Mode's Violator at number two?

