Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain reveals he was partially paralysed after suffering a stroke in January

Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain has revealed that he was left temporarily paralysed on the right side of his body after suffering a stroke in January 2023.

The news comes after Nicko, 71, released a statement and video via Iron Maiden’s social media accounts —as well as that of his drum shop, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One — explaining that while he is continuing to undergo treatment, the ordeal left him worried that his drumming career was over for good.

“Hello Boys and Girls, I hope this message finds you all well!” Nicko begins. “The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA.

“It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered.

"After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness.

“I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by. Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing. Well that's it from me. God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time."

Iron Maiden are currently reaching the end of their European dates for the Future Past tour, which will conclude with the band’s headline performance at Germany’s Wacken festival tomorrow (Friday August 4).

Recently, British Drum Company unveiled a behind-the-scenes video, giving us a detailed look at the Future Past custom kit made for Nicko to play on the dates.