Intuitive Audio’s Echo Studio plugin promises powerful and versatile delay processing

Echo Studio is Intuitive Audio’s new delay playground. It gives you 32 delay taps to work with, each of which can have its own effect processing chain.

This means that you can adjust the gain, pan, low-pass cutoff, high-pass cutoff, resonance and pitch shift settings for each tap individually. There’s also a global effect engine, a distortion engine, diffusion and global filtering.

The modulation system, meanwhile, enables you to assign up to two different modulation sources to modulate the likes of delay time, global filter parameters and feedback panning, giving you even more control.