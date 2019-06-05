Initial Audio’s new plugin lets you ‘master a beat in 30 seconds’

Time is of the essence where Initial Audio’s Master Suite is concerned: it’s designed to speed up and simplify the mastering process.

Designed to make things “as easy as 1-2-3,” there’s a big Loudness knob in the middle of the interface, and you also get 3-band EQ and stereo image controls. An LUFS display enables you to check your loudness levels, while an “intelligent algorithm” can supposedly apply just the right amount of limiting and compression. This can then be adjusted manually to taste.

You can judge for yourself how effective Master Suite is by watching the video above. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and is currently available for the introductory price of £59.72 (the regular price is £150.44). You can find out more and download a demo on the Initial Audio website.

Initial Audio Master Suite features