In Flames’ Björn Gelotte: the 5 guitarists who blew my mind

“It wasn’t a guitar player that made me want to play guitar; it was a singer,” In Flames’s six-string behemoth Björn Gelotte responds when we ask him to name the guitarists that first inspired him.

“It was Ronnie James Dio that first got me into guitar,” he continues. “My dad is a metalhead - his record collection when I was growing up was stellar. He had all of the Rainbow records, all of the Dio records.”

Luckily, as we soon find out, there were plenty of jaw-dropping guitarists that quickly grabbed young Björn’s attention once Dio had encouraged him to dig into his dad’s record collection.

So much so that he has absolutely no problem in reeling off a succession of names. But before we get to the names on Björn’s list, he shares with us a feel traits that each of his top guys share.

“Guitarists need to play with feeling,” he says. “You can’t overdo things, unless you have to. It's a very thin line that you walk as a guitar player. If you’re only shredding all the time you'll get boring really quickly. If you don’t shred at all, you'll get boring really quickly as well!

“All of the guys that I love have a feeling for what is necessary and when. Guys with all of the technique don’t need to show it all of the time; they use it just when it's needed. They have the ability, and that's what commands the respect; they can do it whenever they want. That is something to aspire to. My favourite players have a brilliant sense of melody - they have tasteful guitar masturbating!”

Björn also stresses the importance of a guitarist being able to impress on stage, as well as in the studio.

“For me, playing live is the most fun. You can’t undo it. In the studio, it can turn into something tedious and mechanical because you have to redo it. It becomes more of a job, and for me that is not what music is. Music is playing live. That's how I measure bands and guitar players. You can listen to a record and they sound great... and you hear them live and they suck!”

With all that in mind, Björn gets down to business, and here presents his top five guitar heroes…