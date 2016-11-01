Björn Gelotte talks In Flames' legacy, rare Marshalls and why all guitarists should play drums

His moment came when Niclas Engelin departed in 1998, and that first gig couldn’t have been more nerve-wracking – playing at Eindhoven’s Dynamo Festival in front of 10,000-odd people, which he recalls as being “a super-scary opportunity”.

By this point, the band had already laid the blueprint for melodic death metal along with fellow Gothenburg bands At The Gates and Dark Tranquility.

As their European popularity soared into the new millennium, almost a decade on from their embryonic years as a side-project, a new wave of American bands started citing In Flames as the main architects of their sound.

From Trivium, whose frontman Matt Heafy once stated In Flames were as important as Metallica, to Massachusetts powerhouse Killswitch Engage along with countless others, many felt this obscure Swedish outfit had chanced upon a new take on heavy music…

We felt proud to have been part of that new sound

“I think we were lucky to play with a lot of those American bands,” continues Gelotte, humbly.

“They came from more of a hardcore musical background and gravitated to the melodies in our sound, combining their roots of chunkier, more rhythmic guitar playing with the melodies to create something of their own… which is the whole point of music!

“For us, it was never weird; we felt proud to have been part of that new sound. Maybe those bands were name-dropping us because we were one of the few that came to the US and they could actually see live.”

It would have been all too easy for In Flames to continue basking in the glory of those classic years, but as others began attempting to recreate their own twin-guitar melodeath harmonies, the originators chose to move on.

This year’s 12th album, Battles, includes more experimentation with electronic layers over their metal backbone and pop-driven vocal hooks that aren’t a million miles away from Sheffield crossover sensation Bring Me The Horizon.

“If you compare it to the early stuff, yes, it is very different,” admits Gelotte.

“But I’d like to think there’s a thread running through all of them… you can trace it back. We don’t consciously think we need to keep the past with us; we do what we think is good. That’s the only measurement we can go by.”