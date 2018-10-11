IK Multimedia releases Ampeg Collection 2 for AmpliTube iPhone/iPad

IK Multimedia has announced its officially licensed Ampeg Collection 2 is now available for AmpliTube iPhone/iPad.

The company’s Dynamic Interaction Modelling tech is behind three new amp models and three new cab models, which are available as in-app purchases, either individually or as a bundle.

New models include the SVT-VR amp and SVT-810 AV cab, V-4B amp and SVT-212 AV cab, and Heritage B-15N amp and B-15N 115 cab.

The Ampeg Collection 2 is available now for version 4.6 of AmpliTube or AmpliTube CS apps on iPhone and iPad for $14.99.

For more info on AmpliTube for iOS, pop on over to IK Multimedia.