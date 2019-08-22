These really are the days of our lives! IK Multimedia launches the Signature Brian May gear collection for AmpliTube

Following one of the most unsubtle teasers in the history of product launches, IK Multimedia have released their AmpliTube Brian May software suite, which was developed in close partnership with the Queen guitarist and collects all of his tones in one desktop app and DAW plug-in.

The AmpliTube Brian May is meticulously modelled on May's studio and live rigs. There are models of his famous triple Vox AC30 setup, the essential KAT treble booster which gave May's overdriven amps that bright sparkle and extra crunch, and the unique modulation of his trusty fOXX Foot Phaser and a wah spec'd after his rackmounted Dunlop Cry Baby.

The Star Gate noise gate keeps the monster rig in line.

But then, of course, there's the Red Special. How do you recreate that iconic electric guitar without tearing your fireplace apart?

Well, this is 2019, there is an app for that, and included in the AmpliTube Brian May package is a specially created stompbox effect that models the original homemade electric.

All in, the Brian May AmpliTube debuts 11 new models, with two amps, three cabinets, and up to six effects. One of those amps will be of special interest to Queen super-fans, as the home-built "Deacy" Amp, with user adjustable battery power, is modelled here after the original amp built by John Deacon.

The Brian May AmpliTube is compatible with Mac, PC, iPad and iPhone.

See IK Multimedia for the full spec and click here for some audio demos.

The price is €119.99 including VAT (approx £110, $132) and it is available to purchase and download now.