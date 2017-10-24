IK Multimedia iRig Pre HD promises to bridge the world of portable devices and professional microphones

IK Multimedia has launched a brand-new small preamp for iPhone, iPad, Mac and PC, going by the name of the iRig Pre HD.

The interface can perform at a sample rate of 96kHz and 24-bit resolution, with a full frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz (+/- 1.5dB).

Inside the unit lies a Class A mic preamp with an adjustable gain range of 48dB. As with other interfaces form IK, the unit comes with a multicolour LED level indicator and switchable +48V phantom power (via 2 AA batteries included), allowing the use of any dynamic, ribbon or condenser microphone.

Connection-wise, you are treated to an XLR port and a 3.5mm headphone output with dedicated volume control, which can also be used as an aux-out to send recorded sound to external devices like an amplifier, PA, or a mixer. And finally, a micro USB port, with both USB and Lightning cables included.

A direct-monitoring switch adorns the side of the box and just like other IK interfaces, allows you to monitor the source in realtime, with no latency.

The iRig Pre HD is available now for £99.99/$99.99/€99.99, plus VAT and comes bundled with Mic Room for Mac/PC and iOS, plus versions of the Mic Pack for VocaLive and the Pro Bundle for iRig Recorder. Check out the IK Multimedia website for more information.

iRig Pre HD features