IK Multimedia's new iRig Stream interfaces promise easy audio mixing for Instagram, Facebook and Twitch

Never one to miss an opportunity, IK Multimedia is looking to capitalise on the boom in live streaming with two new iRig iStream audio interfaces : Solo and Pro. Each is designed to let you mix multiple audio inputs and send them directly to the likes of Instagram, Facebook and Twitch.

The Solo is the more affordable model - this enables you to mix up to three separate sources and send them to any iOS or Android device. The RCA inputs can deal with the likes of DJ decks, mixers and keyboards, and there’s a 3.5mm jack for headsets and mics.

You can also loop back the audio from the host device and mix that into the signal that’s sent to your choice of streaming app.

iRig Stream Solo connects to your device with a captive TRRS cable, while a 1/8-inch mono Thru line output enables you to send audio to additional devices such as cameras and mixers. It runs on two AA batteries.

iRig Stream Pro takes things to the next level by offering 24-bit/96kHz audio interfacing for iOS, Android and PC/Mac. It features a 4-input in-line mixer, with inputs comprising an XLR 1/4-inch combo, stereo RCA, TRRS and loopback.

You can use the device in two modes: stereo mode pre-mixes multiple sources down to a stereo track, while multichannel mode routes the combo and TRRS inputs to channels 3 and 4, so you have four channels of audio that you can send to your recording apps or DAW.

Multichannel mode also supports the Loopback+ feature, which enables you to route channels 3 and 4 to audio effect apps for additional processing, before routing their outputs back into channels 1 and 2 and sending them to your streaming app.

Again, the iRig Stream Pro can run on two AA batteries, and bus powering is an option on PC/Mac. USB, USB-C and Lightning cables come in the box, and if you plug in the optional power supply, you can keep your iOS device charged while you use it, too.

Both iRig Stream Solo and iRig Stream Pro will work with any app that records or streams audio or video - if you don’t have one, you can use the copy of iRIg Recorder 3 LE (iOS and Android) that comes in the box.

iRig Stream Solo and iRig Stream Pro are available now priced at $50/€50 and $200/€200 respectively.