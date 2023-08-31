Is IK's new flagship iRig HD X the ideal compact interface for guitar streamers?

IK Multimedia has unveiled what looks like a very useful little bit of kit, iRig HD X, a one-knob wonder positioned as the new flagship of the Italian company's well-regarded range of guitar audio interfaces. It's another compact, basically pocket-sized unit and should be very handy for recording and streaming from pretty much anywhere.

Central to the physical design is that 'one knob to do it all', which will adjust headphone level, loopback functions, direct monitoring and a handy built-in tuner. The loopback set-up is perhaps the most interesting thing on offer here, with Loopback+ letting you route your signal through any app you like initially, before hitting the streaming or recording app of your choice. Nifty.

(Image credit: IK multimedia)

Bundled in are Amplitube 5 SE, modelling software that includes 80 "must-have" amp models, AmpliTube CS for iOS, and TONEX SE, which includes a further 200 tone models.

iRig HD X is available now at $129.99/€129.99. To find out more head to IK multimedia.

Key features