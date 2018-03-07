If you like motion control then maybe you should put a Wave ring on it

Wave is a new Bluetooth MIDI controller that takes the form of a ring. Slip it on your finger (or wear multiple rings) and you can control parameters by moving your hand, click the five buttons to send commands, and trigger sounds by tapping your finger on any surface.

That’s it in a nutshell; we’ve seen finger-mounted controllers before - IK Multimedia’s iRing springs immediately to mind - but Wave looks to be more sophisticated than most. It features a colour LED display, provides haptic feedback and works with all major music software. Battery life is said to be four hours, and the textile strap is designed to be sweat resistant.

Wave is currently ripping it up on Indiegogo, having clattered through its $30,000 funding target already. A $129 Early Bird pledge will get you a single ring; there are various other options for you to consider, too.