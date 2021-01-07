Ibanez expands its Mini pedal range with a new Booster and Phaser

Gear 2021: We love an excuse to fit more on our pedalboard and Ibanez's impressive range of mini effects pedals just gained two new additions with the Phaser and Booster Mini.

As well as a solid build, Ibanez's Mini range packs in the features for a decent price; and these are no exceptions.The analogue Phaser Mini features a mounted control to access six-stage swirls for those players who want more than the standard four-stage offering.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The Phaser Mini's Depth, Feedback and Speed knobs offer addition controls over your tone.

The Booster Mini packs a Japanese JRC MUSES 8820 op amp to give you clarity even when pushing amps into higher gain overdrive territory.

There's up to 24dB of boost with Bass, Treble and Level controls. Cranking the Bass and Treble offers players a wide range boost with enhanced volume and presence.

Both pedals are available to preorder now at Sweetwater here and here with the Phaser Mini at $119 and Booster Mini $99 (we're seeing street prices in the UK of around £99 and £69).

For more on the Mini series head to Ibanez