Ibanez reveals tricked-out Thundercat TCB1006 six-string bass guitar

Ibanez has debuted its latest tech-loaded signature six-string collaboration with Grammy-winning virtuoso Stephen ‘Thundercat’ Bruner, the TCB1006.

Made in Japan, the TCB1006’s formidable signal chain starts with a pair of EMG 45HZ passive pickups, before moving onto the Graph Tech Ghost modular pickup system, with piezo and MIDI output options.

Read more: Ibanez AE255BT

Controls for the system include piezo volume and MIDI volume, plus MIDI/mix/magnetic & piezo selector switch (for the 13-pin output jack), MIDI program up/down and mid/dark EQ selector switch.

Elsewhere, the Hipshot A-style bridge features the Graph Tech Ghost Saddle pickup, while Hipshot Ultralite tuners keep the headstock weight down.

Wood-wise, the bass is packing a quilted maple top with curly maple back and sides, five-piece maple/purpleheart set-in neck, plus a bound rosewood fretboard.

The TCB1006 is available now in Autumn Leaf Burst for $6,999 (approx £5,300/€5,900) - see Ibanez for more.