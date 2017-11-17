Ibanez reveals tricked-out Thundercat TCB1006 six-string bass guitar

Ibanez has debuted its latest tech-loaded signature six-string collaboration with Grammy-winning virtuoso Stephen ‘Thundercat’ Bruner, the TCB1006.
Made in Japan, the TCB1006’s formidable signal chain starts with a pair of EMG 45HZ passive pickups, before moving onto the Graph Tech Ghost modular pickup system, with piezo and MIDI output options.
Controls for the system include piezo volume and MIDI volume, plus MIDI/mix/magnetic & piezo selector switch (for the 13-pin output jack), MIDI program up/down and mid/dark EQ selector switch.
Elsewhere, the Hipshot A-style bridge features the Graph Tech Ghost Saddle pickup, while Hipshot Ultralite tuners keep the headstock weight down.
Wood-wise, the bass is packing a quilted maple top with curly maple back and sides, five-piece maple/purpleheart set-in neck, plus a bound rosewood fretboard.
The TCB1006 is available now in Autumn Leaf Burst for $6,999 (approx £5,300/€5,900) - see Ibanez for more.