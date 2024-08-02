"I have spent every day practising with the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!": John Mayer injures finger but plays on

John Mayer has injured his finger in an incident involving a truck door. But even with one finger down, he’s finding a way to adapt and keep the show on the road.

The guitar icon took to social media on Thursday to post a photo of his hand with his finger wrapped in a colourful bandage. He’d injured his index finger the week before but was adamant he’d play the remaining shows on Dead And Company’s Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

He wrote on Instagram: "Last Thursday I injured my left index finger (truck door), and the first thing that went through my mind was 'I really need that finger in a week.' I need all my fingers, but the left index is the team captain of my fretting hand. It will heal just fine, but will be out of commission for a while. In the meantime, I have spent every day practising guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!"

In the meantime he assured that whilst his playing may sound a little bit different, the show would most definitely go on.

“I’ve always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it’s my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I’m sorry for the misadventure here. The power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail! See ya tonight ♥️”

In response, John's friend, the US TV host Andy Cohen posted, "See you this weekend. Gonna be GREAT," while fellow songwriter and guitarist May Erlewine offered her sympathies: "I'm sorry! I hope you heal quickly and without consequence. Maybe some new shapes to inspire new songs are the gift."

It’s not long until Mayer can finally treat his hand to a much needed rest. Dead And Company have five remaining shows at the Sphere this weekend and next. The residency has won admiring notices from critics who have praised its use of the venue’s huge 160,000 square ft wraparound LED screen to unleash an assault of immersive psychedelia that reflected the ‘long strange trip’ the Grateful Dead have been on. Two surviving members of Jerry Garcia’s original outfit play on in this successor band alongside Mayer: guitarist Bob Weir and drummer Mickey Hart.

Ticket information about those remaining Dead And Company Sphere shows can be found here.