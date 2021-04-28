“I don’t like new guitars, but out of the box this is absolutely perfect" – Joe Walsh and PRS partner on a McCarty 594 Singlecut Limited Edition

Joe Walsh has played and owned some astonishing electric guitars in his career so if he rates a new one, it's safe to say it's special. Now he's put his name to a new PRS McCarty 594, and his reasoning for it is very sound.

“I don’t like new guitars, but out of the box this is absolutely perfect," says Walsh. "All the stuff on a new guitar that I always have to try to fix, is already done here. Out of the box. Thank you, Paul.”

The guitarist goes into much more detail about why he's so taken with the 594 in the video above and Paul Reed Smith is delighted to have his support.

"Joe's endorsement of the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition means the world to me," he says. "We work very hard to keep pushing the guitar-making craft forward without losing sight of its rich history. The McCarty models have always embodied that balance, and to have a player like Joe Walsh say we’ve nailed it is heartwarming.”

The Walsh McCarty features a 22-fret, 24.594” scale length Pattern Vintage neck with a slightly thicker back for enhanced tone and sustain.

Added specs to the usual McCarty treatment are a Brazilian rosewood fretboard with stainless steel frets . Appointments for this edition include Paul Reed Smith’s handwritten signature on the front of the headstock, and Joe Walsh’s signature on the backplate of each guitar.

Pickups are PRS 58/15 LT+ pickups, chosen for their "exceptional clarity, focused midrange, and vintage character". Push/pull coil taps on the tone controls allow access to single-coil tones too.

We're seeing retail prices for the PRS Ltd Edition Joe Walsh McCarty 594 Singlecut in McCarty Sunburst in the UK of £6,850 and $6,550. More info at PRS.