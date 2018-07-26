Hungry Robot Modular looks like it could be another gateway into the world of Eurorack for pedal-lovers

Hungry Robot Pedals is back with a new brand off-shoot focussing on modular pedals, unsurprisingly called Hungry Roboto Modular. The new range consists of a very healthy 13 modules all aimed as a low-cost modular solution and a gateway to Eurorack.
For all its popularity, there is no denying Eurorack can be rather expensive. The Hungry Robot modular range addresses this particular stumbling block by doing away with the need for costly racks and powered cases.
That’s not to say that some Eurorack modules aren’t cheap, as there are some bargains out there to be had. However, some of the casing and power options available can be somewhat cost prohibitive, whereas the Hungry Robot range can be run from your average 9V adapter.
The desktop modules are designed to seamlessly slot into a Eurorack setup with voltages internally converted to +12/-12V.
With prices ranging from $75 to $150 it is little wonder that some of the modules have already sold out, but will hopefully be restocked soon. Check out the Hungry Robot modular site for more info and store.
VCO
The Hungry Robot The Hungry Robot VCO is an all-analogue, low cost, workhorse of a VCO. It can output triangle, sawtooth, and square waveforms simultaneously with tremendous bass response. The VCO has exceptional 1V/OCT tracking with FM modulation. The FM modulation input has a built-in CV attenuator as well as an inversion switch. The square wave has PWM with a built-in CV attenuator.
Looping ADSR
The Looping ADSR is an extremely versatile envelope generator. It can act as a traditional ADSR envelope requiring a gate signal to activate or as a looping ADSR. Envelopes can be output with both linear and exponential curves. In Loop Mode it repeats the cycle of Attack, Decay, & Release. Once the Release phase is complete, it loops back to the Attack and begins the cycle again. The Looped envelope can be further manipulated with the Loop Scale knob. Loop Scale shrinks the overall size of the envelope while keeping the ratio of A:D:R identical. All knobs on the Looping ADSR have CV input.
Sample & Hold
The Hungry Robot Sample & Hold provides basic S&H functionality with some added bells and whistles. It uses an internal clock dialed into a very useful range. If the internal clock rate is not to your liking, you can bypass the Rate knob by patching a clock signal into Clk In. The Sample & Hold has a built in attenuverter giving a bit of added control over the random voltages that are outputted. White noise out for uses elsewhere. Traditionally a S&H samples voltages from chaotic white noise, but E.In allows you to bypass the white noise and patch in your own sample source (i.e. patching an LFO in for a bit crushed LFO).
CV Keys
The Hungry Robot CV Keys is the perfect utility for incorporating 1V/OCT, chromatic semitones into a modular system when it is not convenient to use midi keyboards or a midi-to-CV interface. This small push-button keyboard has just enough functionality for most modular users and provides very accurate 1V/OCT tracking. The CV keys has a full octave keyboard as well as octave switch allowing you to jump between octaves on the fly. The Hold button latches the gate signal for hands-free use.
Clockable LFO
The Clockable LFO brings multiple waveforms, CV control, subdivisions, and wave symmetry in a simple, user friendly package. LFO speed can be controlled by the tap tempo push-button, clock input, or over-sized Speed knob. There are three waveforms that can be selected by toggle and further modified by the Level and Symmetry knob. The Symmetry knob shifts the waveform from a symmetrical wave to a ramp up or ramp down waveform (or when using square wave, acts a pulse width control). Clock In and Clock Out for syncing with other devices. All knobs on the Clockable LFO can be manipulated with CV.
VCF
The Hungry Robot VCF is an all analog, 4-pole low pass filter with a self-oscillating resonance control. It is a close replication of the filter circuit found on the famous Prophet 5. It uses a HM2040 which is a high quality, faithful replication of the original SSM2040 chip. This resonant filter has a beautiful tonal quality. The oversized knobs provide a satisfying tactile response. The cutoff frequency can be controlled by external control voltage. It has a built-in attenuator and invert switch for the incoming CV. CV input does not track at 1V/Oct, but is scaled to act as a VCA when a 5V signal is applied to CV input.
Dual VCA
This basic building block of a modular system is indispensable. The Hungry Robot VCA provides 2 independent, high quality VCAs. These VCAs are DC coupled which means you can patch in audio sources as well as CV sources.
CV Sequencer
The CV Sequencer is a bare-bones 8-step sequencer. Patch in an external clock and you are good to go. Pressing the Reset button brings the sequence back to the beginning and the Pause button pauses the sequence until you release. There are plans for more complex sequencers for the lineup, so keep an eye out for future announcements.
Mixer
The 4 Channel Mixer is a basic DC coupled mixer with 4 inputs and 4 attenuators. DC coupled means that it will accept both DC and AC (Audio) signals.
Output
The Hungry Robot Output Module allows users to interface your modular system with headphones, speakers, and recording interfaces. It uses a high quality amplifier circuit to boost the signal to the level you need. It accepts both mono and stereo signals. Plug in you inputs and output however you need, internal switching will automatically route the signal to where it needs to be based on what you have plugged in.
Buffered Multiples
The Buffered Multiples is a simple utility that allows you to patch in a cable and split it to three locations without any signal loss. A common problem with stackable cables or passive multiples is signal attenuation. The Buffered Multiples uses 4 high quality buffers to provide 4 banks of lossless splitting. There is nothing groundbreaking or sexy about the module, but it is an extremely useful utility for any modular rig.
Slew
This module is a dual channel Slew generator. In short, slew generators restrict changes in voltage. The most common use of this is to add portamento or glide to a fluctuating voltage.
Attenuverter
This module is a simple two channel attenuverter and voltage source. An attenuverter takes an input voltage and allows you to attenuate and invert the voltage (i.e. 4.2V input would allow you to create new voltages ranging from -4.2V to +4.2V). With no input present, the module acts as a voltages source (-5V to +5V range).