Hungry Robot Modular looks like it could be another gateway into the world of Eurorack for pedal-lovers

Hungry Robot Pedals is back with a new brand off-shoot focussing on modular pedals, unsurprisingly called Hungry Roboto Modular. The new range consists of a very healthy 13 modules all aimed as a low-cost modular solution and a gateway to Eurorack.

For all its popularity, there is no denying Eurorack can be rather expensive. The Hungry Robot modular range addresses this particular stumbling block by doing away with the need for costly racks and powered cases.

That’s not to say that some Eurorack modules aren’t cheap, as there are some bargains out there to be had. However, some of the casing and power options available can be somewhat cost prohibitive, whereas the Hungry Robot range can be run from your average 9V adapter.

The desktop modules are designed to seamlessly slot into a Eurorack setup with voltages internally converted to +12/-12V.

With prices ranging from $75 to $150 it is little wonder that some of the modules have already sold out, but will hopefully be restocked soon. Check out the Hungry Robot modular site for more info and store.