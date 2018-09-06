Hughes & Kettner promises to “redefine the guitar amp” with feature-rammed Black Spirit 200

German amp giant Hughes & Kettner has announced the Black Spirit 200, with which it hopes to “redefine the guitar amplifier”.

Weighing 8lbs and delivering a 200-watt output, the Black Spirit 200 is the first amp to feature H&K’s mysterious new ‘bionic’ Spirit tech - according to the company, the Spirit Tone Generator recreates the interactions of traditional tube amp circuits in an analogue way for top-notch tone and responsiveness.

Like H&K’s impressive GrandMeister tube line, the Black Spirit 200 packs four channels - clean, crunch, lead and ultra - as well as reverb, delay and modulation effects.

An onboard power amp sagging control is a world-first for an analogue amp, says H&K, allowing players to tweak sag regardless of volume level.

The amp can also be played through any kind of speaker - so, guitar cabs, FRFR systems such as PAs, studio monitors and even hi-fis - while the Red Box DI output is now bolstered by eight cab simulations.

H&K’s Smart Rotary Control ensures every pot setting can be saved and recalled in up to 128 presets using a MIDI footswitch, upped to unlimited presets using the amp’s free iPad app via Bluetooth.

And yes, before you ask, that 200W output can be reduced to 20, 2 or even 0 watts for silent recording. You can jam along to your own tunes via an aux in or Bluetooth, too.

Well, that about wraps up one of the most exhaustive spec lists we’ve encountered on an amp in some time.

The price clocks in with a none-too shabby UK RRP of £879 - that's a couple of hundred less than the GrandMeister. Interesting…

Spirit 200 specs