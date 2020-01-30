How much do you know about compression? Try this online ear training game and find out

Compression forms a crucial part of modern music production, so it pays to know how it works. In a bid to improve your knowledge, SoundGym has introduced Compressionist, a new ear training game that you can play online.

This is designed to help you hear compression nuances and get a deeper understanding of how the various parameters on a compressor - such as ratio, attack and release - work together to give you the result you’re looking for.

If you play Compressionist you’ll be presented with a compressed audio source. You then have to try and recreate this compressed sound using the correct parameters.

Compressionist is part of the paid-for Pro tier of the SoundGym platform, but until 2 February, those with just a free account can play it, too.