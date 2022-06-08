"How I made Potion": Calvin Harris explains how he created his latest hit in 30 seconds

Calvin Harris is, undeniably, a man who has the magic touch when it comes to crafting a hit, but if his recent ‘how to’ video is to be believed, it’s all remarkably simple.

The 30-second clip shows us how the Scottish DJ/producer created Potion, his latest single. Harris explains that it was as easy as playing a few chords on a Rhodes electric piano, adding some guitar chops on a Fender Stratocaster and recording a bassline. Oh, and then calling up Dua Lipa and asking her to sing vocals.

Now, you might have a bit of trouble following the last of these instructions - Dua just won’t return our calls for some reason - but if the aim here is to illustrate that making a record isn’t as difficult as you might think, then it’s job done.

“That’s the tune - that’s how you do it,” says Harris, adding that “you can do it too”.

So, what are you waiting for?