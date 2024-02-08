“24 hours only”: HoRNet takes the sting out of buying a new new reverb plugin by letting you download SpringVerb for free, but not for much longer

When developers offer discounts on plugins, it can be hard to establish how long they will apply for, but in the case of HorNET’s SpringVerb, the message is very clear. Right now, you can have this algorithmic spring reverb plugin for free, but this is a 24-hour-only offer that’s only got around half that time left to go.

SpringVerb promises to recreate the physical interactions of a spring reverb, giving you control over everything from the spring vibration time (which sets the length of the reverb) to the damping of the springs (essentially a decay time control). You can also change the resonance point of the spring and define the highest frequency it can reach.

You also get dry/wet mix and diffusion controls, the latter being used to switch the tone between everything from lush to metallic. You can change the number of springs, too, which in turn will change the way the reverb behaves.

If all of that sounds like a bit of you, head over to the HoRNet Plugins website now and do the download thing. If you’re too late for the free offer, the regular price for SpringVerb is €13. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.