Holy hand-wired distortion, Batman! It’s the Ratmobile

Here comes a fun boutique distortion to send Gotham City’s criminal underbelly running for cover whenever it's parked on the pedalboard.

The Ratmobile is built by SoCal handmade effects specialists Vinyl Ventures Co and Sizzorfite Studio and is a Pro Cat RAT2 distortion clone housed in a 1:24 diecast scale replica of Shayne Pointdexter’s design for Batman’s ride in the long-running Batman: The Animated Series.

The finish is listed as “Dark Knight”, and its super-noir and brooding paintjob is illuminated by LED brake lights and windows. Really, this is incredible. What else do you need to know? Yeah, it’s true bypass, and has controls for level, distortion and tone. It runs on 9V.

The Ratmobile will be road ready by mid-September and retails at £137.47 (plus £42.93 shipping.)

Yeah, that’s kind of pricey but, after all, it was originally designed for a billionaire. Ask your butler to kindly order you one on Reverb now.