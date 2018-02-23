Historic hardware: Epiphone Coronet

“Judging by the serial number on this guitar I would say it could be dated to around mid- 1959” (Phil Harris)

Raised from the ashes of New York and Philadelphia and born in Gibson’s Kalamazoo factory, we take a close look at one of Epiphone’s first electric solidbody guitars, the Coronet...

In the late 1950s, Gibson’s Kalamazoo factory experienced an unprecedented increase in its range and production of solid-body and semi-acoustic electric guitars. Having ventured into manufacturing this new breed of instruments in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model in addition to its traditional archtops and flat tops, Gibson became increasingly experimental with regards to guitar form.

Early examples of these guitars represent a unique moment in time as the musical landscape shifted into a colourful new era

Not only was the well-established Les Paul range - including the Custom, Model/Standard, Special and Junior models - beginning to alter in appearance, but some fairly radical designs had also just commenced production, such as the ES-335, Explorer and Flying V (all released in 1958).

Gibson’s owner, CMI (the Chicago Musical Instrument company) had, in 1957, acquired the Epiphone brand and in addition to their own range of Gibson branded guitars, production of a new range of Epiphone solidbodies was started at their Kalamazoo factory, beginning with the Coronet and Crestwood in 1958, followed by the Wilshire in 1959.

Early examples of these guitars represent a unique moment in time as the musical landscape shifted into a colourful new era and a creative explosion of ideas and designs took shape. They also tell a story about a sharp transition in Epiphone’s history - one of today’s most successful brands whose legacy stretches back to 1873.

Early solidbody Epiphones from the late-50s are rare. It’s difficult to find them in clean and completely original condition (especially in the UK), so it was with great interest that we dropped in to visit Phil Harris, a vintage guitar specialist based in Kent, whose collection of over 800 guitars has now been carefully whittled down to a small handful of choice specimens, including this 1959 Epiphone Coronet. As favourite guitars go, they’re off the radar for most people, but that may have as much to do with the fact that relatively few players have even heard much about them, let alone had the opportunity to play one.