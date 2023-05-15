Hermanos Gutiérrez's Tiny Desk concert proves they're the coolest instrumental guitar act around right now

By Rob Laing
published

Gretsch, Fender Deluxe Reverb and Morricone is a potent combination

Hermanos Gutiérrez
Three months on from Hermanos Gutiérrez's Tony Desk concert, we keep going back for inspiration. It's an addictive performance of two Swiss-Ecuadorian brothers, their guitars and sublime Fender Deluxe Reverb amp tones.  

Of course, it would all count for a lot less without the compositions themselves too, some drawn from last year's Dan Auerbach-produced El Beuno Y El Malo album. The songs prove just how transportive instrumental guitar music can be in the gifted hands of Alejandro Gutiérrez and Estevan Gutiérrez . It conjures images of Morricone Spaghetti Western desert vistas, ghost towns, and the latin styles they're schooled in. 

The Zurich-based brothers play dates in Mexico, London's Cross The Tracks Festival before dates in the US. Find out more at www.hermanosgutierrez.ch

 

