Hermanos Gutiérrez's Tiny Desk concert proves they're the coolest instrumental guitar act around right now

Three months on from Hermanos Gutiérrez's Tony Desk concert, we keep going back for inspiration. It's an addictive performance of two Swiss-Ecuadorian brothers, their guitars and sublime Fender Deluxe Reverb amp tones.

Of course, it would all count for a lot less without the compositions themselves too, some drawn from last year's Dan Auerbach-produced El Beuno Y El Malo album. The songs prove just how transportive instrumental guitar music can be in the gifted hands of Alejandro Gutiérrez and Estevan Gutiérrez . It conjures images of Morricone Spaghetti Western desert vistas, ghost towns, and the latin styles they're schooled in.

The Zurich-based brothers play dates in Mexico, London's Cross The Tracks Festival before dates in the US. Find out more at www.hermanosgutierrez.ch