Here are the 25 new artists Fender has chosen for its Next development program

Every year Fender chooses a class of upcoming artists for its Fender Next program it believes are "pushing guitar forward in music and culture". It has now revealed the 2023 class that will join past Fender Next artists Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Japanese Breakfast.

"These artists will receive a welcome pack of curated items from across Fender Musical Instruments Corp's portfolio of brands," says Fender. "Including Player Series guitars loaded with a commemorative gold pickguard and PreSonus HD9 Professional Monitoring Headphones for their recording needs, as well as 360 marketing support across Fender’s social platforms (including the brand’s TikTok which boasts 2M+ followers) that collectively reach over 13 million fans worldwide."

Let's take a listen and look at every artist in the Fender Next Class of 2023 – including the UK's Samm Henshaw, who we recently spoke to.

(Image credit: Fender)

Dayglow (US)

Cafuné (US)

Jean Dawson (US)

Bartees Strange (US)

Adi Oasis (US)

Momma (US)

Wallice (US)

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

DannyLux (US)

Devon Gilfillian

49 Winchester

Cecilia Castleman (US)

Luna Li (Canada)

Bratty (Mexico)

Samm Henshaw (UK)

The Mysterines (UK)

Ruti (UK)

Deyaz (UK)

Tommy Lefroy (UK)

Grentperez (Australia)

Ruel (Australia)

BREIMAN (Japan)

Chili Beans. (Japan)

Sunset Rollercoaster (Taiwan)

Wen Zhaojie (China)