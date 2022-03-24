Fender names its Fender Next class of 2022, featuring the emerging artists it thinks will define the guitar industry

Fender has announced its annual list of Fender Next artists, comprising the names and faces that the guitar giant sees as defining the guitar industry in the years to come. 2022 marks the fourth year of the Fender Next development program, which it says is “designed to elevate rising musicians that are pushing guitar forward in music and culture.”

Fender supports its Fender Next artists by providing them with gear, promotion via its channels and exposure to millions of music fans globally via playlists on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. For the first time, the Fender Next class of 2022 will also have their songs featured as lessons within Fender’s Play online guitar-learning platform.

This year’s Fender Next class comprises a list of 25 artists curated by Fender’s marketing team from a record 850 submissions. The final list of class members features artists from around the world including North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, spanning hip-hop, pop, indie, punk and more with one thing in common - they all feature guitars.

"At Fender we believe it’s our responsibility to continually use our platform and resources to support and uplift artists everywhere,” says Evan Jones, CMO of Fender. “The 2022 Fender Next artists are exceedingly creative, and represent a diverse range of musical genres and styles. It’s our hope that these acts will goon to lead, inspire and define the industry, and it's our honor to help them grow their audiences and their legacies.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of Fender Next,” said 100 gecs. “Guitar is such a versatile instrument and because of Fender’s history in music, they can invoke parts of that history very well in the present, and we love that.”

You can check out the sound of every Fender Next 2022 artist below.

100 gecs

Alewya

Anly

Bruses

Budjerah

Chris Renzema

Claud

Dijon

Dylan

Ed Maverick

Fool and Idiot

Ian Munsick

INK

Jun Xiao

MAY-A

Mereba

Paris Texas

Ryokuoushoku Shakai

Self Esteem

Shannon Lauren Callihan

Still Woozy

Teezo Touchdown

The Cavemen

The Linda Lindas

Wet Leg