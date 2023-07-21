"He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians" – tributes paid to Tony Bennett, who has died at the age of 96

Musicians have paid tribute to Tony Bennett's remarkable talent and legacy following his passing at the age of 96 following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Over his career, the singer released over 70 albums, sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and won 20 Grammy Awards. Love For Sale, his final studio in 2021 saw him duet with friend and fan Lady Gaga. He retired following sold-out performances with Gaga at New York's Radio City Music Hall the same year.

Bennett's most loved performances included Body And Soul, (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco and The Way You Look Tonight.

"Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage," wrote Joe Bonamassa in tribute. "I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians."

"Anthony Dominick Benedetto, one of the GOATS, hands down, who left his heart with all of us just now," added guitarist Alex Skolnick.

Chic man Nile Rodgers also expressed his sadness at the news, writing: "My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends"

Perhaps the greatest compliment from a fellow musician came in Bennett's lifetime, from none other than Frank Sinatra.

"For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him," said Sinatra in 1 1965 Life magazine interview. "He moves me. He´s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more."