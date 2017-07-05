Have fun with faders using Bastl’s new softPop synth

First seen at Superbooth in April , Bastl Instruments’ softPop synth has been given a few tweaks and is ready for release. This playful instrument is billed as a semi-modular light and sound synthesizer that anyone can use, and is capable of producing everything from “random dripping water pops to heavy subtractive basslines.”

At its heart is a fully analogue core comprising a heavily feedbacked system of dual triangle-core oscillators, a state-variable filter and sample and hold. Control comes courtesy of six faders that can be set in countless combinations for all manner of different sounds. You can also process audio through the filter.

A mini patchbay provides even more sonic flexibility, while battery operation, a built-in speaker and a carry handle aid portability. An aluminium enclosure has been added to the softPop since it debuted, making it more durable.

Other notable features include quantize, a pattern generator with two memories, and the intriguing ‘secret chamber’ that can be used for hacking and modding.