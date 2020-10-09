Harley Benton's new SC-Special guitar offers classic P-90 pickup power

Harley Benton's SC electric guitar range is about to get even bigger, following new DC-Junior and SC-Custom II models. And it's very welcome addition with the SC-Special – two classic finishes and featuring two P-90 pickups.

The Thomann brand's SC-Junior and DC-Junior models have already proved firm favourites with players in the know for the classic aesthetics and outrageously good value for money they offer, so this move makes sense.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Can it give Epiphone's acclaimed 2020 Les Paul Special a run for its money? That's priced around £350 online, while the SC-Special comes in at £216 / €238.

Both offer mahogany bodies and necks, but while the Epiphone's fretboard is Indian Laurel, Harley Benton's SC-Special is Amaranth.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

One easily overlooked strength of Harley Benton's SC guitars are the angled neck heel, providing improved upper fret access.

The finish options are TV Yellow and Vintage White, though from these pics the TV Yellow looks a darker hue than the classic Gibson shades we're used to seeing.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Here's how the rest of the Harley Benton SC-Special specs stack up:

● Neck Shape: C

● Inlays: Dot; 22 Medium Jumbo Frets

● Nut: Graphite; Nut Width: 43 mm

● Scale: 628 mm (24.75")

● Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12")

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

● Pickguard: 3-ply Black;

● Pickups: Roswell P90S-N Alnico-5 Bridge, Roswell P90S-N Alnico-5 Neck

● Controls: 2x Volume, 2x Tone, 3-Way Toggle Switch

● Bridge: WSC Wrap Around Bridge

● Tuners: Vintage-style with 15:1 Gear Ratio

● Finish: Satin Faded White and TV Yellow

● Stock Strings: D'Addario EXL110 10-46

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

The Harley Benton SC-Special is available to buy now from thomann.de