Harley Benton unveils the SC-Custom II guitar series with 10 affordable models

The SC-Custom has been a hugely success series for Thomann brand Harley Benton, and now its follow-up models are ready with upgrades and options that should please any players looking for a single cut electric guitar at a very competitive price. Now the new and improved SC Custom II has arrived and Harley Benton has gone to town with 10 new models.

Overall spec upgrades to the series are a re-designed neck joint for better fret access higher up the new roasted jatoba fretboard. The mahogany neck profile on all models is a 'modern C'. They feature Grover tuners too.

The best part? Prices are from £198 / €215.

The core 22-fret SC-Custom II models feature mahogany bodies with AAAA flame maple veneer tops and a pair of Thomann's Roswell brand passive LAF Alnico-5 (Bridge) and Roswell LAF Alnico-5 (Neck) humbuckers with coil-splits.

Let's take a look at those core models first…

SC-Custom II (£214 / €233)

SC-Custom II Silver Burst (£222 / €243)

Silver Burst satin finish

22 medium jumbo frets

Black hardware

2 Roswell humbuckers with coil-split

SC-Custom II P90 (£198 / €215)

Roswell P-90s

Deep Black finish

22 medium jumbo frets

SC-Custom II Active (£208 / €225)

Available in Vintage Black (ivory binding) and White (black binding) satin finishes

Roswell LZ56B Ceramic (Bridge), Roswell HAF Zebra Alnico-5 (Neck) active pickups

24 medium jumbo frets

SC-Custom II FR (£270 / €291)

Available in Vintage Black satin finish

Original Floyd Rose 1000 locking tremolo

24 medium jumbo frets

Roswell LAF Alnico-5 (Bridge), Roswell LAF Alnico-5 (Neck) pickups with push-pull coil split

For more information on the SC-Custom II range head over to harleybenton.com