Harley Benton's CG-400CE Thinline is a hybrid acoustic guitar for the nylon-curious and beginners

Harley Benton has added an attractive nylon-string acoustic guitar to its ever-expanding lineup of super-affordable instruments priced for beginners and students.

The CG-400CE Thinline has a compact cutaway body that has a nice and shallow depth of 7cm that makes it ideal for smaller frames. It has a spruce top with fan bracing with okoume on the back and sides, and a carbon-reinforced okoume neck.

Finished in a black open-pore finish, with white contrast binding, the CG-400CE Thinline is a tidy looking instrument. Its practical, too, with an HB-3t preamp system and chromatic tuner mounted on the shoulder.

The HB-3t has a 3-band EQ, offering you fair measure of control over your tone when going through an acoustic amplifier.

With a 25.59" scale and 47mm nut width, the CG-400CE Thinline should offer plenty of breathing room for fingerstyle players, but the setup should be welcome to any player looking to make a start with a nylon-string guitar.

Elsewhere, there is a curved Blackwood Tek fingerboard and bridge. Blackwood Tek is a relatively new tonewood on the chopping block, and it is a solid wood formed from a technologically treated piece of pinus radiata, or Monterey pine. We will now doubt see it more often as an ecologically sound and sustainable substitute for ebony and rosewood.

Completing the picture, there is a slotted headstock with classical-style rollers and deluxe chrome tuners, and the CG-400CE Thinline ships stringed with quality high-tension Hannabach strings.

Priced £79, the CG-400CE Thinline is available now via Thomann.