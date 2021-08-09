Harley Benton's £58/€68 wireless system could free your guitar or bass from cables

Looking to declutter your playing life and go wireless with electric guitar? Harley Benton has a great way to start with its new AirBorne 5.8 GHz – a further expansion to the range that also features the AirBorne Go guitar amp and AirBorne Pro system.

The AirBorne 5.8 GHz is a plug-in and play wireless guitar system consistently of a transmitter and receiver, that's also suitable for any other instrument with 6.35mm jack plug input.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

As the name suggests, it uses 5.8GHz band (5.725~5.820GHz) with 24 bit/48KHz with four channels and a transmission range up to 35 meters – so ideal even if you use an ego ramp at your next pub gig.

Latency is under 5.6 ms and the integrated rechargeable 600 mAh lithium battery offers up to four hours run time – so nearly enough for an E Street Band set. The AirBorne 5.8 GHz recharges in under two hours.

There's one caveat; it's not compatible with active electric guitar pickups.

The Harley Benton AirBorne 5.8 GHz wireless system is £58/€68. For more info and to order, head to Thomann.