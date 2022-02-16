Guitar bargain of 2022? Harley Benton demos its £109 ST-20HH Active

The sleek satin electric guitar gets the video treatment

Harley Benton's Benedikt Schlereth has filmed a demo of the company's new ST-20HH Active SBK – HB's new electric guitar causing a stir with its extremely attractive £109 / €129 price tag.

Satin black with active humbuckers and streamlined controls (no tone pot here), it's one for the Jim Root fans and could prove a great starter option for metal and heavy rock players, or even a modding platform for more seasoned guitarists.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The model features a roseacer fretboard, bolt-on maple neck, poplar body and two active high gain HBZ humbuckers. 

