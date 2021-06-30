Guitar bargain? Harley Benton upgrades one of its best-sellers with the SC-550 II

The SC-550 has been a huge success for Harley Benton – and it's not difficult to see why. As our SC-550 review noted, this is an single cut electric guitar offer a lot of value as ready-to-go option or project for further upgrades. Now Harley Benton is improving it and doing some of the latter for you with the SC-550 II.

Hardwearing stainless steel frets are now fitted – something even the SC-550 Plus doesn't offer, as are pau ferro fingerboards in place of the previous jatoba for the standard model.The nut has been upgraded from ABS to graphite too.

An AAAA flamed maple cap ups the aesthetic and in place of the previous Roswell humbuckers, a pair of Tesla Opus-1 pickups are now offered.

Harley Benton describe the CR-N neck and bridge CR-B humbuckers as versatile with a "rounded low end, velvety, defined mids and clear treble for the flexibility modern players need."

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Like the original 550, there's a weight-relieved mahogany, mahogany neck as a well and finish options including Faded Tobacco Flame (shown above), Desert Flame Burst, Black Cherry Flame, Silver Burst and the Paradise Amber Flame you can see below.

And the best news are the prices…

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Price start at just £229 (inc UK VAT) / €269. Just to repeat, this guitar has stainless steel frets!

See the full range and options over at Thomann.