Harley Benton reveals EMG-loaded versions of its massively popular SC guitar model – from just £317!

The SC-550 Plus and SC-Custom Plus are packing active pickups and locking tuners

Harley Benton's SC range is very popular indeed and it's not a secret as to why; okoume single cut electric guitars offering fantastic value out of the box, and also great platforms for upgrading if that takes your fancy. But what if the Thomann brand went and did the latter for you with active EMGs and locking tuners? Yes please! Say hello to the SC-550 Plus and the SC-Custom Plus.

Plus indeed: the new SC-550 Plus is fitted with the versatile Retro Active Fat 55 pickup, "delivering a warm, rounded low end, detailed mid-range and crystal-clear treble with plenty of sustain". 

The SC-Custom Plus features Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers, "designed for explosive dynamics, sizzling leads and earth-shaking crunch for riffing and chords". 

Both these Indonesian-made models feature Schaller-style locking tuners and new finishes – Faded Tobacco Flame Gloss or Paradise Amber for the SC-550 Plus and Ocean Flame, Trans Brown Flame, Gloss White, Vintage Black, Matte Black for the Specifications SC-Custom Plus.

The SC-Custom Plus is offered with WSC tune-o-matic or Floyd Rose 1000 Tremolo, while the SC-550 Plus has a WSC LP17 tune-o-matic.

Full specs below…

SC-550 Plus

  • Body: Okoume
  • Top: Flame AAA Maple veneer
  • Neck: Nyatoh
  • Pickups: EMG retro active FAT 55 covered PAF style Alnico-5 humbucker (bridge and neck)
  • Fingerboard: Roasted Jatoba
  • Neck Shape: 1960 C
  • 22 Medium Jumbo frets
  • Nut: Graphite
  • Nut Width: 42 mm (1.65")
  • Scale: 628 mm (24.72")
  • Fingerboard radius: 350 mm (13.78")
  • Controls: 2 Volume, 2 Tone
  • Switch: 3-way toggle
  • Bridge: WSC LP17 tune-o-matic
  • Hardware finish: Nickel
  • Tuners: WSC Schaller style J07LKF locking
  • Finishes: Faded Tobacco Flame Gloss or Paradise Amber

Specifications SC-Custom Plus

  • Body: Okoume
  • Neck: Nyathoh
  • Fingerboard: Roasted jatoba
  • Pickups: EMG Retro Active Hot 70 (Bridge: Ceramic, Neck: Alnico)
  • Neck shape: 1960-C
  • Frets: 22 or 24 medium jumbo frets
  • Nut: Graphite
  • Nut Width: 42 mm (1.65")
  • Scale: 628 mm (24.72")
  • Fingerboard Radius: 350 mm (13.78")
  • Controls: 2 Volume, 1 Tone
  • Switch: 3-way toggle
  • Bridge: WSC tune-o-matic or Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo
  • Tuners: WSC Schaller-style J07LKF locking
  • Hardware finish: Gold
  • Finishes: Ocean Flame, Trans Brown Flame, Gloss White, Vintage Black, Matte Black

