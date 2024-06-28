“Noise-free operation for even the most demanding pedalboards”: Harley Benton launches the mothership of budget pedalboard power supplies, offering 12 isolated outputs for under $150

Harley Benton has just the thing for all those guitar players out there whose pedalboards have gotten so big that they’re pulling enough juice to sink the national grid. It’s called the PowerPlant ISO-12AC Pro Modular, and as pedalboard power supplies go, this thing is a real beast.

The PowerPlant ISO-12AC Pro Modular is the flagship from the budget-friendly brand’s range, and it is as whopper, packing 12 isolated outputs, each offering noise-free power for the guitar effects pedals in your life.

Yes, of course, we all know that buying power is one of the most boring things for the stompbox collector – especially when that money could be spent on that fresh fuzz pedal with NOS germanium transistors, right?

But it’s like Brian Wampler told us, it’s also one of the most important elements of a happy pedalboard life, and it will save you time and stress further down the line. And at least with this Harley Benton mothership, you’re not depleting your rainy day BigSky budget too much – £109 for 12 outputs is tempting, and you’ve got a 30-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy, plus a three-year warranty.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

You’ve also got all kinds of options for the pedals in your collection, and a lot of features too. There is LED monitoring of each output, so you can see if there is a problem.

The unit has universal input voltage, switching from 100 to 240V, so you can throw this in your flight case when touring. The power supply enclosure is aluminium, and inside the box you’ll find all the connections you need.

This is 2024 and the PowerPlant ISO-12AC Pro Modular knows it – you’ll find USB-A and USB-C ports for charging your smart devices.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Now for the power. This is why we're here. There is something for all pedals here, including those power-hungry digital effects. The PowerPlant ISO-12AC Pro Modular has four 9V DC outputs offering a maximum current of 250mA, another four with a maximum current draw of 500mA, and then another four isolated outputs switchable for 9, 12, and 18V DC (maximum current draw respectively 500mA, 375mA, 250mA).

There is also a wildcard in the form of a non-isolated high-current 9V/3A DC outlet for really power-hungry units such as amp modellers and multi-effects pedals. The modular AC design also allows you to connect these together.

The PowerPlant ISO-12AC Pro Modular is priced £109 / $137 approx and is available exclusively through Thomann. More details on the current range can be found at Harley Benton.