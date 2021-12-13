Harley Benton goes T-style crazy with its new TE-62CC and Fusion-T electric guitars and the prices are crazy

Not content with its latest wave of S-style Fusion-III electric guitars, Harley Benton has released new T-style models and Deluxe versions of its massively popular TE guitars with the TE-62CC.
The Fusion-T HH HT is coming in strong with roasted maple necks, seven finish options (including silver sparkle) and fixed bridges - in contrast with the trem-heavy Fusion-III line up.
Full specs are as follows:
- Comfort body contour
- Body: Sapele (entandrophragma cylindricum)
- Neck: Roasted hard Canadian flame maple or Canadian maple
- Neck mount: bolt on
- Neck profile: modern-c
- Fretboard: Roasted hard maple or ebony
- Inlays: ivory dots
- 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets
- Graph Tech TUSQ XL 42 mm (1.65") nut
- Scale length: 648 mm (25.5")
- Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12")
- Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge) - Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)
- Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone with push/pull (single-coil/humbucker)
- 3-way blade lever switch
- Bridge: WSC hipshot style custom hardtail
- Hardware finish: Chrome or Gold
- Tuners: WSC Staggered locking die-cast
- Finish options: Ice Blue Gloss, Daphne Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst, Dark Pink Gloss, Silver Sparkle, Purple Sparkle
- Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046
Check out the Harley Benton Fusion-T HH HT range from £339 at Thomann
The TE-62CC is even more affordable at just £126 and we're already eyeing that Charcoal Frost finish with envious glances. The shocker here is you still get a roasted maple neck… we can barely compute it ourselves. You'd struggle to buy a roasted maple neck on its own anywhere for that money.
Specs are as follows:
- Poplar Body
- Bolt-on vintage caramelized maple neck with modern D profile and roseacer skunk
- stripe
- Maple fretboard
- Fretboard radius: 305mm
- 648mm scale length
- 22 frets
- 42mm Nut Width
- Dual action truss rod
- 3-ply mint green pickguard
- 2 x Roswell Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B Single coil pickups
- Controls: 1 Volume, 1 Tone
- 3-way switch
- Hardtail bridge
- Deluxe Hardware
- Die-cast tuners
- Finishes: Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost
- Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046