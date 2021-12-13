More

Harley Benton goes T-style crazy with its new TE-62CC and Fusion-T electric guitars and the prices are crazy

Prices from £126, including a roasted maple neck!

Not content with its latest wave of S-style Fusion-III electric guitars, Harley Benton has released new T-style models and Deluxe versions of its massively popular TE guitars with the TE-62CC. 

The Fusion-T HH HT is coming in strong with roasted maple necks, seven finish options (including silver sparkle) and fixed bridges - in contrast with the trem-heavy Fusion-III line up. 

Full specs are as follows: 

  • Comfort body contour
  • Body: Sapele (entandrophragma cylindricum)
  • Neck: Roasted hard Canadian flame maple or Canadian maple
  • Neck mount: bolt on
  • Neck profile: modern-c
  • Fretboard: Roasted hard maple or ebony
  • Inlays: ivory dots
  • 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets
  • Graph Tech TUSQ XL 42 mm (1.65") nut
  • Scale length: 648 mm (25.5")
  • Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12")
  • Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge) - Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)
  • Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone with push/pull (single-coil/humbucker)
  • 3-way blade lever switch
  • Bridge: WSC hipshot style custom hardtail
  • Hardware finish: Chrome or Gold
  • Tuners: WSC Staggered locking die-cast
  • Finish options: Ice Blue Gloss, Daphne Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst, Dark Pink Gloss, Silver Sparkle, Purple Sparkle
  • Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046

Check out the Harley Benton Fusion-T HH HT range from £339 at Thomann 

The TE-62CC is even more affordable at just £126 and we're already eyeing that Charcoal Frost finish with envious glances. The shocker here is you still get a roasted maple neck… we can barely compute it ourselves. You'd struggle to buy a roasted maple neck on its own anywhere for that money. 

Specs are as follows: 

  • Poplar Body
  • Bolt-on vintage caramelized maple neck with modern D profile and roseacer skunk
  • stripe
  • Maple fretboard
  • Fretboard radius: 305mm
  • 648mm scale length
  • 22 frets
  • 42mm Nut Width
  • Dual action truss rod
  • 3-ply mint green pickguard
  • 2 x Roswell Alnico 5 TEA-F-CR/TEA-B Single coil pickups
  • Controls: 1 Volume, 1 Tone
  • 3-way switch
  • Hardtail bridge
  • Deluxe Hardware
  • Die-cast tuners
  • Finishes: Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost
  • Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046

Check out the Harley Benton TE-63CC range at Thomann

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 