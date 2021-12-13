Harley Benton goes T-style crazy with its new TE-62CC and Fusion-T electric guitars and the prices are crazy

Not content with its latest wave of S-style Fusion-III electric guitars, Harley Benton has released new T-style models and Deluxe versions of its massively popular TE guitars with the TE-62CC.

The Fusion-T HH HT is coming in strong with roasted maple necks, seven finish options (including silver sparkle) and fixed bridges - in contrast with the trem-heavy Fusion-III line up.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Full specs are as follows:

Comfort body contour

Body: Sapele (entandrophragma cylindricum)

Neck: Roasted hard Canadian flame maple or Canadian maple

Neck mount: bolt on

Neck profile: modern-c

Fretboard: Roasted hard maple or ebony

Inlays: ivory dots

22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets

Graph Tech TUSQ XL 42 mm (1.65") nut

Scale length: 648 mm (25.5")

Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12")

Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge) - Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)

Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone with push/pull (single-coil/humbucker)

3-way blade lever switch

Bridge: WSC hipshot style custom hardtail

Hardware finish: Chrome or Gold

Tuners: WSC Staggered locking die-cast

Finish options: Ice Blue Gloss, Daphne Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst, Dark Pink Gloss, Silver Sparkle, Purple Sparkle

Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

The TE-62CC is even more affordable at just £126 and we're already eyeing that Charcoal Frost finish with envious glances. The shocker here is you still get a roasted maple neck… we can barely compute it ourselves. You'd struggle to buy a roasted maple neck on its own anywhere for that money.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Specs are as follows: