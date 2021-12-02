The fourth run of Harley Benton's flagship Fusion-III guitars is bringing the flames

Harley Benton knows it's on to a good thing with its Fusion series of electric guitars; it's invested so much variation in the third iteration it's had to release it in waves through 2021. You can see more on the first, second and third wave models in our previous coverage and now we're on to the fourth. This time it's all about the flame for these four new guitars.
Flame tops, roasted flame maple necks and some HOT hardware specs; Blacksmith stainless steel frets and a model boasting a Floyd Rose trem…
Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR Roasted FPU £375/€444
- Comfort body contour with matched headstock; body
- Nyatoh body
- Ultra flame maple veneer
- Bolt-on roasted Canadian flame maple with Modern C profile
- Roasted maple fretboard
- Inlays: clay dot
- 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets
- Floyd Rose with string-tension bar nut
- Nut width: 42 mm (1.654");
- Scale: 648 mm (25.512")
- Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12.008")
- Binding: natural wooden
- Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge) - Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)
- Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone push/pull (single-coil/humbucker);
- Switch: 3-way
- Tremolo: Floyd Rose 1000
- Hardware finish: chrome
- Tuners: Grover GH305 6L locking
- Colour: Gloss Transparent Flamed Purple
More info / order at Thomann
Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FPU and FCB £250 / €298
- Comfort body contour with matched headstock
- Nyatoh body
- Ultra flamed maple veneer
- Bolt-on Canadian hard maple neck with Modern-C profile
- Macassar ebony (diospyros celebica) fretboard
- Inlays: clay dot
- 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets
- Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ XL
- Nut width: 42 mm (1.654")
- Scale: 648 mm (25.512")
- Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12.008")
- Binding: natural wooden
- Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge), Roswell S74-C BK alnico-5 (middle),
- Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)
- Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone push/pull (Single-Coil/Humbucker);
- Switch: 5-way blade
- Tremolo: Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point
- Hardware finish: chrome
- Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast
- Colour: Gloss Transparent Flamed purple or Gloss Transparent Charcoal Burst
More info / order at Thomann
Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH Roasted FCH £333/€398
- Comfort body contour with matched headstock
- Nyatoh body
- Ultra flame maple veneer
- Bolt-on roasted Canadian flame maple neck mount with Modern-C profile
- Roasted maple fretboard
- Inlays: clay dot
- 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets
- Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut
- Nut width: 42 mm (1.654")
- Scale: 648 mm (25.512")
- Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12.008")
- Binding: natural wooden
- Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alinco-5 (bridge) - Roswell S74-C BK alnico-5 (middle) -
- Roswell HAF-N alnico (neck)
- Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone push/pull (single-coil/humbucker)
- Switch: 5-way
- Tremolo: Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point
- Hardware finish: chrome
- Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast
- Colour: Gloss Transparent Flamed Cherry