The fourth run of Harley Benton's flagship Fusion-III guitars is bringing the flames

Harley Benton knows it's on to a good thing with its Fusion series of electric guitars; it's invested so much variation in the third iteration it's had to release it in waves through 2021. You can see more on the first, second and third wave models in our previous coverage and now we're on to the fourth. This time it's all about the flame for these four new guitars.

Flame tops, roasted flame maple necks and some HOT hardware specs; Blacksmith stainless steel frets and a model boasting a Floyd Rose trem…

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR Roasted FPU £375/€444

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Comfort body contour with matched headstock; body

Nyatoh body

Ultra flame maple veneer

Bolt-on roasted Canadian flame maple with Modern C profile

Roasted maple fretboard

Inlays: clay dot

24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets

Floyd Rose with string-tension bar nut

Nut width: 42 mm (1.654");

Scale: 648 mm (25.512")

Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12.008")

Binding: natural wooden

Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge) - Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)

Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone push/pull (single-coil/humbucker);

Switch: 3-way

Tremolo: Floyd Rose 1000

Hardware finish: chrome

Tuners: Grover GH305 6L locking

Colour: Gloss Transparent Flamed Purple

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FPU and FCB £250 / €298

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Comfort body contour with matched headstock

Nyatoh body

Ultra flamed maple veneer

Bolt-on Canadian hard maple neck with Modern-C profile

Macassar ebony (diospyros celebica) fretboard

Inlays: clay dot

24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets

Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ XL

Nut width: 42 mm (1.654")

Scale: 648 mm (25.512")

Fretboard radius: 305 mm (12.008")

Binding: natural wooden

Pickups: Roswell HAF-B alnico-5 (bridge), Roswell S74-C BK alnico-5 (middle),

Roswell HAF-N alnico-5 (neck)

Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone push/pull (Single-Coil/Humbucker);

Switch: 5-way blade

Tremolo: Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point

Hardware finish: chrome

Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast

Colour: Gloss Transparent Flamed purple or Gloss Transparent Charcoal Burst

Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH Roasted FCH £333/€398

(Image credit: Harley Benton)