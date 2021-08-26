Harley Benton releases a new run of Fusion-III guitars

Harley Benton's new Fusion-III series continues with the second run of models in its 2021 rollout with three instruments that underline its strength as a session player-style model; an electric guitar capable of impressive versatility.

Our experience reviewing a Pro Series Harley Benton Fusion-II model in 2020 was very positive, and we're pleased to see an HSH model in Run#2 that could take the tonal flexibility to new levels.

The three new Fusion III models all feature sapele body, maple flame veneer top, Canadian maple neck and Macassar ebony fretboard, and Roswell pickups.

Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH Trans Flamed Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The nattily-monikered Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB in Trans Flamed Charcoal Burst and Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH Trans Flamed Cherry both feature Roswell HAF humbuckers. The Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB Trans Flamed Bengal Burst adds a single-coil Roswell S74-C BK alnico-5 into the mix.

Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB Trans Flamed Charcoal Burst (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Humbuckers on all models feature push/pull coil-splits accessed via the master tone control. The dual-humbucker models in this run feature a Floyd Rose 1000 while the HSH model has a Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point tremolo.

Both dual-humbucker Fusion-III guitars feature 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets and Grover GH305 6L. The Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB also features 24 stainless steel frets but WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners.

Fusion-III HSH EB FBB Trans Flamed Bengal Burst (Image credit: Harley Benton )

All three models are available from Thomann now and UK prices on the site are now including VAT. We've said it before but the price / spec ratio on these guitars is really quite something to behold…

Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCH Trans Flamed Cherry

£299 / €348

Buy Harley Benton Fusion-III HH FR EB FCB Trans Flamed Charcoal Burst

£299 / €348



Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH EB FBB Trans Flamed Bengal Burst

£256 / €298

You can also check out all the 2021 Fusion-III models released so far at Thomann