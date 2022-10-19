You won't believe the prices on these new offset Harley Benton JA-60CC and JB-62CC guitars and basses

Whether you want a cheap electric guitar that you can enjoy stock or a great foundation for a mod project, Harley Benton's JA offset guitars have always been a good option, but now the new custom colours for the guitars and JB-62CC bass guitars have significantly upped their desirability.

And those prices: £156 / €179 for the guitars and basses! We're still getting our headstocks round that value proposition. But let's look at the specs here…

JA-60CC

It doesn't take a genius to work out the JA model's Fender influence, and those block inlays already have us swooning. Unlike the single-coils on a Jazzmaster though, here you get Roswell Alnico-5 P90 slant.

Hardware is rounded out with Kluson-style tuners and a hardtail Tune-O-Matic-style bridge. The body is basswood – usually on the lighter side in our experience – and the fretboard is laurel on a caramelised maple neck.

Aside from the hardtail on this 25.5" scale model, the controls are the biggest break from their fender offset inspirations; a three-ways switch and no rhythm circuit. Something for offset shape fans then, without the idiosyncrasies.

The finishes are a trump card on the new additions to the range: Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue. It's also great to see left-handed options straight out of the release traps with Seafoam Green and Lake Placid Blue.

These new finish options are in addition to the existing JA60-CC Olympic White and Three-Colour Sunburst. These are slightly cheaper at £139 / €159 but there's a £10 shipping charge on these that the new finish options don't have.

JB-62CC

Even if you don't play bass, you need a bass guitar. Recording, jamming along to Sister Of Mercy's Lucretia… for £156 it's verging on no-brainer territory. And look at these custom colour additions to the range, with matching headstocks and caramelised necks too.

Again, the influence of the Fender Jazz Bass is undeniable. Here the bodies are poplar with Canadian hard rock maple necks and laurel fingerboards. Pickups are Roswell JBA-B alnico 5 single coil and a neck Roswell JBA-N alnico 5.

Finishes here are another lovely selection with Sunburst, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green (this one is also available as left-handed model), Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue, Dakota Red and Black.

